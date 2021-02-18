TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 17, 2021 _____ 807 FPUS54 KSJT 180958 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 TXZ127-182215- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 4 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Wind chills of zero to 12 above zero. .FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 22 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ072-182215- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chills of 1 below to 7 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ140-182215- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ054-182215- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 4 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Wind chills of zero to 12 above zero. .FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 23 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ169-182215- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely early in the morning, then a chance of snow in the late morning and afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ154-182215- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Slight chance of snow late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ098-182215- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 2 below to 9 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Wind chills of 2 below to 4 above zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 20 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ099-182215- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 2 below to 9 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8. West winds up to 10 mph. Wind chills of 2 below to 5 above zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 5 below to 22 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ049-182215- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 2 below to 5 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Wind chills of 2 below to 5 above zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 2 below to 21 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ113-182215- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 2 below to 6 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Wind chills of 2 below to 6 above zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 3 below to 22 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ114-182215- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 2 below to 8 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Wind chills of 1 below to 5 above zero after midnight. .FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 3 below to 24 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ128-182215- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 3 below to 14 above zero. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 23 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ064-182215- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow early in the morning. Chance of snow late in the morning, then a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chills of 1 below to 5 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 24 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ065-182215- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chills of 2 below to 5 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. West winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ066-182215- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 7 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chills of zero to 24 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ139-182215- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 9 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills of zero to 24 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ071-182215- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chills of zero to 6 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 26 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ073-182215- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chills of zero to 9 above zero in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. West winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ155-182215- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ076-182215- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely through early afternoon, then a chance of snow late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. Wind chills of 1 below to 23 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ077-182215- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow early in the morning, then snow likely in the late morning and early afternoon. Chance of snow late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of 1 below to 14 above zero. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ168-182215- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chills of zero to 16 above zero. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ170-182215- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow through early afternoon, then a slight chance of snow late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ078-182215- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 358 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely through early afternoon, then a chance of snow late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$