TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 7, 2021 _____ 237 FPUS54 KSJT 080859 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 259 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 TXZ127-082200- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 259 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 60. East winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. $$ TXZ072-082200- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 259 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ140-082200- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 259 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, light freezing rain, light sleet and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ054-082200- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 259 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 13. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. $$ TXZ169-082200- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 259 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ154-082200- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 259 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ098-082200- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 259 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers, light freezing rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows around 18. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ TXZ099-082200- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 259 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers, light freezing rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows around 19. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 12. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. $$ TXZ049-082200- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 259 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs 60 to 66. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. $$ TXZ113-082200- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 259 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ TXZ114-082200- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 259 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. .FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 13. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. $$ TXZ128-082200- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 259 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cooler. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms, light freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. $$ TXZ064-082200- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 259 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows around 30. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ065-082200- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 259 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ066-082200- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 259 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ139-082200- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 259 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 62 to 68. East winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, light freezing rain, light sleet and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ071-082200- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 259 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 18. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ073-082200- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 259 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ155-082200- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 259 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ076-082200- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 259 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Highs around 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. $$ TXZ077-082200- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 259 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 19. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ168-082200- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 259 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ TXZ170-082200- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 259 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ078-082200- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 259 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. 