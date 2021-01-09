TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 8, 2021

150 FPUS54 KSJT 090939

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

339 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

TXZ127-092215-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

339 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ072-092215-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

339 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ140-092215-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

339 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely after midnight.

1 to 3 inch snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Colder, snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ054-092215-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

339 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ169-092215-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

339 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs around 50. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Rain in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ154-092215-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

339 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Snow and rain in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ098-092215-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

339 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ099-092215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

339 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ049-092215-

Fisher-

Including the city of Gannon

339 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 5 to 6 inches. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ113-092215-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

339 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 5 to 6 inches. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ114-092215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

339 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Colder, snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ128-092215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

339 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Colder, snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ064-092215-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

339 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ065-092215-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

339 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of showers in the evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ066-092215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey

339 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Colder, snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ139-092215-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

339 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Colder, snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ071-092215-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

339 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Snow and rain in the morning, then a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ073-092215-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

339 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Colder, snow. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ155-092215-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

339 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Snow and rain in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ076-092215-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

339 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of snow and

rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ077-092215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

339 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Rain and snow in the morning, then snow likely

and chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ168-092215-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

339 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Snow and rain in the morning, then snow and

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ170-092215-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

339 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

around 50. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Rain and snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

cool. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ078-092215-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

339 AM CST Sat Jan 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

