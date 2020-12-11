TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 10, 2020 _____ 410 FPUS54 KSJT 110922 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 TXZ127-112215- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ072-112215- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ140-112215- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ054-112215- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ169-112215- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ154-112215- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ098-112215- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ099-112215- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ049-112215- Fisher- Including the city of Gannon 322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ113-112215- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ114-112215- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ128-112215- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ064-112215- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ065-112215- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ066-112215- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey 322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ139-112215- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ071-112215- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ073-112215- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ155-112215- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ076-112215- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 25 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ077-112215- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ168-112215- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ170-112215- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ078-112215- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 322 AM CST Fri Dec 11 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$