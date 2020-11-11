TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 10, 2020
387 FPUS54 KSJT 110938
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
338 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
TXZ127-112215-
Taylor-
Including the city of Abilene
338 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ072-112215-
Tom Green-
Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall
338 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ140-112215-
Brown-
Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek
338 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ054-112215-
Nolan-
Including the city of Sweetwater
338 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ169-112215-
Kimble-
Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,
Segovia, and Telegraph
338 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ154-112215-
McCulloch-
Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca
338 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ098-112215-
Haskell-
Including the cities of Irby and Haskell
338 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ099-112215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson
338 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ049-112215-
Fisher-
Including the city of Gannon
338 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ113-112215-
Jones-
Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,
Tuxedo, and Hamlin
338 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ114-112215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of Albany
338 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ128-112215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,
and Cross Plains
338 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ064-112215-
Sterling-
Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City
338 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ065-112215-
Coke-
Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,
and Tennyson
338 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ066-112215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,
Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey
338 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ139-112215-
Coleman-
Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,
and Trickham
338 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ071-112215-
Irion-
Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood
338 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ073-112215-
Concho-
Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake
338 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ155-112215-
San Saba-
Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,
and San Saba
338 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ076-112215-
Crockett-
Including the city of Ozona
338 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ077-112215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of Eldorado
338 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ168-112215-
Menard-
Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard
338 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ170-112215-
Mason-
Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,
Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter
338 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ078-112215-
Sutton-
Including the city of Sonora
338 AM CST Wed Nov 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
