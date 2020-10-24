TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 23, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
TXZ127-242115-
Taylor-
Including the city of Abilene
327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs around 40.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then rain, light freezing rain and light sleet likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet
likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after
midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ072-242115-
Tom Green-
Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall
327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then showers, light freezing rain and light sleet likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, light freezing rain and light
sleet likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and light freezing rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ140-242115-
Brown-
Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek
327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet
after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and light freezing
rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ054-242115-
Nolan-
Including the city of Sweetwater
327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then light freezing rain and light sleet likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet
likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs around 50. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ169-242115-
Kimble-
Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,
Segovia, and Telegraph
327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up
to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ154-242115-
McCulloch-
Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca
327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ098-242115-
Haskell-
Including the cities of Irby and Haskell
327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs around 40.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then light freezing rain and light sleet likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet
likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after
midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ099-242115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson
327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder. Highs in
the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then rain, light freezing rain and light sleet likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet
likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after
midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ049-242115-
Fisher-
Including the city of Gannon
327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning. Much colder.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then light freezing rain and light sleet likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet
likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after
midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ113-242115-
Jones-
Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,
Tuxedo, and Hamlin
327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs around 40.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then light freezing rain, light sleet and rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet
likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after
midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs around 50. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ114-242115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of Albany
327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder. Highs in
the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then rain, light freezing rain and light sleet likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet
likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after
midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ128-242115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,
and Cross Plains
327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much colder. Highs in
the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then rain, light freezing rain and light sleet likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain, light sleet and
rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after
midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ064-242115-
Sterling-
Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City
327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then light freezing rain and light sleet likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of light freezing rain and light
sleet in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after
midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ065-242115-
Coke-
Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,
and Tennyson
327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Much colder. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then light freezing rain, light sleet and rain likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet
likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of rain, light freezing rain and light sleet after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ066-242115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,
Crews, Drasco, and Pumphrey
327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then rain, light freezing rain and light sleet likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain, light sleet and
rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and light freezing rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ139-242115-
Coleman-
Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,
and Trickham
327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet
after midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, light freezing rain and light
sleet likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ071-242115-
Irion-
Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood
327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then showers, light freezing rain and light sleet likely after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, light freezing rain
and light sleet in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ073-242115-
Concho-
Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake
327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 40. South
winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers, light freezing rain and light sleet
after midnight. Colder. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, light freezing rain and light
sleet likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ155-242115-
San Saba-
Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,
and San Saba
327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ076-242115-
Crockett-
Including the city of Ozona
327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and light freezing rain after
midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and light freezing rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight
chance of showers. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ077-242115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of Eldorado
327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ168-242115-
Menard-
Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard
327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ170-242115-
Mason-
Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,
Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter
327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs around 60.
North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ078-242115-
Sutton-
Including the city of Sonora
327 AM CDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
