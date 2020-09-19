TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 18, 2020
_____
781 FPUS54 KSJT 190754
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
254 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
TXZ127-192115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
254 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ072-192115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
254 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ140-192115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
254 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ054-192115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
254 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ169-192115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
254 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ154-192115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
254 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ098-192115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
254 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ099-192115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
254 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ049-192115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
254 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ113-192115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
254 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ114-192115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
254 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ128-192115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
254 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ064-192115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
254 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ065-192115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
254 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ066-192115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
254 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ139-192115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
254 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ071-192115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
254 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ073-192115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
254 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ155-192115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
254 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ076-192115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
254 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ077-192115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
254 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ168-192115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
254 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ170-192115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
254 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ078-192115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
254 AM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather