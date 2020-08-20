TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

TXZ127-202115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ072-202115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ140-202115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ054-202115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ169-202115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ154-202115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ098-202115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ099-202115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ049-202115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ113-202115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ114-202115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ128-202115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ064-202115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ065-202115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ066-202115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ139-202115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ071-202115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ073-202115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ155-202115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ076-202115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ077-202115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ168-202115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ170-202115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ078-202115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

323 AM CDT Thu Aug 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

