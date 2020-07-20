TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020

667 FPUS54 KSJT 200849

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

349 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

TXZ127-201000-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

349 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ072-201000-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

349 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ140-201000-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

349 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ054-201000-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

349 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ169-201000-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

349 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ154-201000-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

349 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ098-201000-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

349 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ099-201000-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

349 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ049-201000-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

349 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ113-201000-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

349 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ114-201000-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

349 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ128-201000-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

349 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ064-201000-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

349 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ065-201000-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

349 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ066-201000-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

349 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ139-201000-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

349 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ071-201000-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

349 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ073-201000-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

349 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ155-201000-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

349 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ076-201000-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

349 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ077-201000-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

349 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ168-201000-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

349 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ170-201000-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

349 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ078-201000-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

349 AM CDT Mon Jul 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

