TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 17, 2020

040 FPUS54 KSJT 180825

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

TXZ127-182115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ072-182115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ140-182115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ054-182115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ169-182115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ154-182115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ098-182115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ099-182115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ049-182115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ113-182115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ114-182115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ128-182115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ064-182115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ065-182115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ066-182115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ139-182115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ071-182115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ073-182115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ155-182115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ076-182115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ077-182115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ168-182115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ170-182115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ078-182115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

325 AM CDT Thu Jun 18 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

