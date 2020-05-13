TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

_____

814 FPUS54 KSJT 132049

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

TXZ127-140930-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-140930-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 180 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-140930-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely late in the

evening. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ054-140930-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 180 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-140930-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-140930-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-140930-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 180 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely early in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-140930-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms until early

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms before daybreak.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-140930-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 180 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely early in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-140930-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 180 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely early in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-140930-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms until early

morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-140930-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening, then thunderstorms likely late in the

evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds

around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-140930-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 180 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-140930-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 180 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-140930-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-140930-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the

evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-140930-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 180 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-140930-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the evening.

Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-140930-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms before

daybreak. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-140930-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 180 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-140930-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 180 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-140930-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the

evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-140930-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the late

evening and early morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms before

daybreak. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-140930-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 180 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the evening.

Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

_____

