TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2020
_____
814 FPUS54 KSJT 132049
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
TXZ127-140930-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ072-140930-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 180 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ140-140930-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely late in the
evening. Chance of thunderstorms after midnight, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms before daybreak. Some thunderstorms may
be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Not as warm.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ054-140930-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 180 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ169-140930-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the late
evening and early morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ154-140930-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late
evening and early morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Not as warm.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ098-140930-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 180 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely early in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ099-140930-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms until early
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms before daybreak.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ049-140930-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 180 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely early in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ113-140930-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 180 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely early in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ114-140930-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms until early
morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ128-140930-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening, then thunderstorms likely late in the
evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds
around 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ064-140930-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 180 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms early in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ065-140930-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 180 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph
decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ066-140930-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ139-140930-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the
evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as
warm. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ071-140930-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 180 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ073-140930-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the evening.
Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ155-140930-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the late
evening and early morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms before
daybreak. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ076-140930-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 180 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ077-140930-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 180 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ168-140930-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the
evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ170-140930-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the late
evening and early morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms before
daybreak. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ078-140930-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
349 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 180 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the evening.
Slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather