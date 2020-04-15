TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

TXZ127-152115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ072-152115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy frost

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ140-152115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy frost

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ054-152115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy frost

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ169-152115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ154-152115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ098-152115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy frost early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ099-152115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ049-152115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ113-152115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ114-152115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ128-152115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost early in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ064-152115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy frost

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ065-152115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy frost

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90.

TXZ066-152115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy frost

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ139-152115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost early in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ071-152115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Patchy frost

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ073-152115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ155-152115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ076-152115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ077-152115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy frost early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Warmer. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ168-152115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ170-152115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ078-152115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

340 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

