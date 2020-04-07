TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 6, 2020

084 FPUS54 KSJT 070839

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

TXZ127-072115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ072-072115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ140-072115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ054-072115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ169-072115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ154-072115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ098-072115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ099-072115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ049-072115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ113-072115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ114-072115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ128-072115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ064-072115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ065-072115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ066-072115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ139-072115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ071-072115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ073-072115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ155-072115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 70s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ076-072115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ077-072115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ168-072115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ170-072115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ078-072115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

339 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

