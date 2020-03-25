TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

338 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

TXZ127-252115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

338 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

TXZ072-252115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

338 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ140-252115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

338 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ054-252115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

338 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ169-252115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

338 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ154-252115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

338 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ098-252115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

338 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

TXZ099-252115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

338 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

TXZ049-252115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

338 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ113-252115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

338 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

TXZ114-252115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

338 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ128-252115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

338 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

TXZ064-252115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

338 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ065-252115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

338 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ066-252115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

338 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ139-252115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

338 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ071-252115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

338 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ073-252115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

338 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ155-252115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

338 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ076-252115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

338 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ077-252115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

338 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ168-252115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

338 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ170-252115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

338 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ078-252115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

338 AM CDT Wed Mar 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

