TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 13, 2020

995 FPUS54 KSJT 140849

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020

TXZ127-142115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers late in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ072-142115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers late in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ140-142115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ054-142115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers late in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ169-142115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ154-142115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ098-142115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers late in the morning. Partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ099-142115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ049-142115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers late in the morning.

Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ113-142115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers late in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

TXZ114-142115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ128-142115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.

TXZ064-142115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ065-142115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers late in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ066-142115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers late in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ139-142115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ071-142115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ073-142115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers late in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ155-142115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ076-142115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ077-142115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ168-142115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ170-142115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

TXZ078-142115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

349 AM CDT Sat Mar 14 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

