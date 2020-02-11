TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
355 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
TXZ127-111100-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
355 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Near steady temperature in
the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a chance of showers and
light freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ072-111100-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
355 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Near steady temperature in
the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a chance of showers and
light freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ140-111100-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
355 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near
steady temperature around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ054-111100-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
355 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Near steady temperature in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers, light freezing
rain and light sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers,
light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west around 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ098-111100-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
355 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady temperature
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers, light
freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. No sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an
inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a chance of showers, light
freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly cloudy
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ099-111100-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
355 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady temperature
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ049-111100-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
355 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Near steady temperature in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain, light freezing rain
and light sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers,
light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ113-111100-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
355 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers, light
freezing rain and light sleet after midnight. No sleet
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers,
light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ114-111100-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
355 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ128-111100-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
355 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Near steady temperature in
the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ064-111100-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
355 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Near steady temperature in
the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers, light freezing
rain and light sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain,
light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ065-111100-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
355 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Near steady temperature in
the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers, light freezing
rain and light sleet after midnight. No sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers,
light freezing rain and light sleet in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ066-111100-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
355 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Near steady temperature in
the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ071-111100-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
355 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Near steady temperature in
the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a chance of showers and
light freezing rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ073-111100-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
355 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near
steady temperature around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ139-111100-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
355 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with showers likely in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ154-111100-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
355 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with showers likely in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ155-111100-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
355 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with showers likely in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows
around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ076-111100-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
355 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ077-111100-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
355 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Near steady temperature
around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ078-111100-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
355 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around
60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ168-111100-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
355 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ169-111100-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
355 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
TXZ170-111100-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
355 AM CST Tue Feb 11 2020
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
$$
