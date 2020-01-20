TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 19, 2020
_____
204 FPUS54 KSJT 200944
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
344 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
TXZ127-202215-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
344 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ072-202215-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
344 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the
south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ140-202215-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
344 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ054-202215-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
344 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ098-202215-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
344 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows
around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ099-202215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
344 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ049-202215-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
344 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ113-202215-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
344 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. South winds around
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ114-202215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
344 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ128-202215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
344 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ064-202215-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
344 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ065-202215-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
344 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ066-202215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
344 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ071-202215-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
344 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ073-202215-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
344 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ139-202215-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
344 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows
around 40. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ154-202215-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
344 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ155-202215-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
344 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ076-202215-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
344 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of
showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ077-202215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
344 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ078-202215-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
344 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ168-202215-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
344 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ169-202215-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
344 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ170-202215-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
344 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather