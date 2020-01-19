TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 18, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
333 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
TXZ127-192215-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
333 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ072-192215-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
333 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ140-192215-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
333 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ054-192215-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
333 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
60. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ098-192215-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
333 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ099-192215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
333 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
60. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ049-192215-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
333 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 40.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ113-192215-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
333 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ114-192215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
333 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ128-192215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
333 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ064-192215-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
333 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid
50s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 40.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ065-192215-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
333 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ066-192215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
333 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds up to 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ071-192215-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
333 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
up to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ073-192215-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
333 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ139-192215-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
333 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ154-192215-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
333 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. East winds up to 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ155-192215-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
333 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ076-192215-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
333 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 40.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not
as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ077-192215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
333 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of showers
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ078-192215-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
333 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
60. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ168-192215-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
333 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
South winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ169-192215-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
333 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds up to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ170-192215-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
333 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
