TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 19, 2019

_____

868 FPUS54 KSJT 200927

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

327 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

TXZ127-202230-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

327 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ072-202230-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

327 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ140-202230-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

327 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ054-202230-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

327 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ098-202230-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

327 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ099-202230-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

327 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ049-202230-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

327 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ113-202230-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

327 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 50.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ114-202230-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

327 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ128-202230-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

327 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ064-202230-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

327 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Colder. Lows

around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ065-202230-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

327 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Colder. Lows

around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ066-202230-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

327 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ071-202230-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

327 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ073-202230-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

327 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ139-202230-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

327 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ154-202230-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

327 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ155-202230-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

327 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ076-202230-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

327 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ077-202230-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

327 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ078-202230-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

327 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ168-202230-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

327 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ169-202230-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

327 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ170-202230-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

327 AM CST Wed Nov 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows

around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

