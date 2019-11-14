TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
353 AM CST Thu Nov 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
