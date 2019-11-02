TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 1, 2019
_____
008 FPUS54 KSJT 020816
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
TXZ127-022130-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ072-022130-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ140-022130-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ054-022130-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ098-022130-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ099-022130-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ049-022130-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ113-022130-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ114-022130-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ128-022130-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs
in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ064-022130-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around
70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ065-022130-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around
70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ066-022130-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around
60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ071-022130-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around
70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ073-022130-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ139-022130-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ154-022130-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ155-022130-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ076-022130-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around
70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ077-022130-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ078-022130-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around
70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ168-022130-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ169-022130-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ170-022130-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
316 AM CDT Sat Nov 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather