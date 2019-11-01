TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 31, 2019

_____

074 FPUS54 KSJT 010754

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

254 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

TXZ127-012115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

254 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ072-012115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

254 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ140-012115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

254 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ054-012115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

254 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ098-012115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

254 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ099-012115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

254 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ049-012115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

254 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ113-012115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

254 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ114-012115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

254 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ128-012115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

254 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ064-012115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

254 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ065-012115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

254 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ066-012115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

254 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ071-012115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

254 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ073-012115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

254 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ139-012115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

254 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ154-012115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

254 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ155-012115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

254 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the late evening and after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ076-012115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

254 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ077-012115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

254 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ078-012115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

254 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph increasing to north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ168-012115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

254 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ169-012115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

254 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ170-012115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

254 AM CDT Fri Nov 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather