TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 21, 2019

578 FPUS54 KSJT 220824

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

TXZ127-222115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ072-222115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ140-222115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ054-222115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ098-222115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ099-222115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ049-222115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ113-222115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ114-222115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ128-222115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ064-222115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Slight chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ065-222115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ066-222115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then clearing. Chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ071-222115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ073-222115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ139-222115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs

around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ154-222115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ155-222115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ076-222115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ077-222115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ078-222115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ168-222115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ169-222115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder.

Lows around 40. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ170-222115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

324 AM CDT Tue Oct 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Colder. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

