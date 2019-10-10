TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 9, 2019

_____

178 FPUS54 KSJT 100825

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

TXZ127-102115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms through

early afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-102115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-102115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

through early afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ054-102115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-102115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-102115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-102115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-102115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms through

early afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-102115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north

20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-102115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

through early afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-102115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-102115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Slight chance of showers. Highs around 60. North winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-102115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing

to north 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-102115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-102115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ139-102115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

through early afternoon, then mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-102115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ155-102115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late

evening and after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ076-102115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late evening and after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-102115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ078-102115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ168-102115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ169-102115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late evening and after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ170-102115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

325 AM CDT Thu Oct 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late evening and after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather