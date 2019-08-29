TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

TXZ127-292115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ072-292115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ140-292115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ054-292115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ098-292115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ099-292115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ049-292115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ113-292115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ114-292115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ128-292115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ064-292115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ065-292115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ066-292115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ071-292115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ073-292115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ139-292115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ154-292115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ155-292115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ076-292115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ077-292115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ078-292115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ168-292115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ169-292115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ170-292115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

339 AM CDT Thu Aug 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

