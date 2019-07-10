TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

TXZ127-102115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ072-102115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ140-102115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ054-102115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ098-102115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ099-102115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ049-102115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ113-102115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ114-102115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ128-102115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ064-102115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ065-102115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ066-102115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ071-102115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ073-102115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ139-102115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ154-102115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ155-102115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ076-102115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the northeast up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ077-102115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ078-102115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 70. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ168-102115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ169-102115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ170-102115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

314 AM CDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

