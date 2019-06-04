TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 3, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
TXZ127-042115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ072-042115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ140-042115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ054-042115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ098-042115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ099-042115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ049-042115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ113-042115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ114-042115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ128-042115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ064-042115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ065-042115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ066-042115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ071-042115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ073-042115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ139-042115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ154-042115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ155-042115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ076-042115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ077-042115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ078-042115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ168-042115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ169-042115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
TXZ170-042115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
330 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
