TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 1, 2019

_____

499 FPUS54 KSJT 020848

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

TXZ127-022130-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 314 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely before daybreak.

Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before daybreak. Locally heavy rainfall possible before daybreak.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ072-022130-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ140-022130-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 314 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance

of showers before daybreak. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe before daybreak. Locally heavy

rainfall possible before daybreak. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ054-022130-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 314 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before daybreak, then thunderstorms likely in the morning. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe before daybreak. Locally heavy rainfall possible before

daybreak. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ098-022130-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Thunderstorms early in the morning, then thunderstorms

likely late in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ099-022130-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Thunderstorms early in the morning, then thunderstorms

likely late in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ049-022130-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 314 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely before daybreak.

Thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before daybreak. Locally heavy rainfall possible before daybreak.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ113-022130-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 314 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers before daybreak. Thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe before daybreak. Locally heavy

rainfall possible before daybreak. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ114-022130-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 314 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers before daybreak. Thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe before daybreak. Locally heavy

rainfall possible before daybreak. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ128-022130-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 314 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers before daybreak. Thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe before daybreak. Locally heavy

rainfall possible before daybreak. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ064-022130-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ065-022130-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 314 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before daybreak. Chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before daybreak. Locally heavy rainfall possible before daybreak.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph increasing to

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ066-022130-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 314 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before daybreak. Chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

before daybreak. Locally heavy rainfall possible before daybreak.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ071-022130-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ073-022130-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ139-022130-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 314 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before

daybreak. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe before daybreak. Locally heavy rainfall possible before

daybreak. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ154-022130-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ155-022130-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ076-022130-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ077-022130-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ078-022130-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ168-022130-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ169-022130-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ170-022130-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

348 AM CDT Sun Jun 2 2019

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather