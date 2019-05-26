TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 25, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

350 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019

TXZ127-262115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

350 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ072-262115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

350 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ140-262115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

350 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ054-262115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

350 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ098-262115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

350 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ099-262115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

350 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ049-262115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

350 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ113-262115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

350 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ114-262115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

350 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ128-262115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

350 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ064-262115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

350 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ065-262115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

350 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ066-262115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

350 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ071-262115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

350 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ073-262115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

350 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ139-262115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

350 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ154-262115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

350 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ155-262115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

350 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ076-262115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

350 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ077-262115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

350 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ078-262115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

350 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ168-262115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

350 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ169-262115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

350 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ170-262115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

350 AM CDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

