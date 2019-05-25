TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 24, 2019

741 FPUS54 KSJT 250852

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

352 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

TXZ127-252115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

352 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ072-252115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

352 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ140-252115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

352 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ054-252115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

352 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ098-252115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

352 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ099-252115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

352 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ049-252115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

352 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ113-252115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

352 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ114-252115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

352 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

TXZ128-252115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

352 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

TXZ064-252115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

352 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ065-252115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

352 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ066-252115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

352 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ071-252115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

352 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ073-252115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

352 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ139-252115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

352 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ154-252115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

352 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ155-252115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

352 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ076-252115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

352 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ077-252115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

352 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ078-252115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

352 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ168-252115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

352 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

TXZ169-252115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

352 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ170-252115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

352 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

