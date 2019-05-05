TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 4, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
344 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
344 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
344 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
344 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
344 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
344 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
344 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
344 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
344 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
344 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
344 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
344 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
344 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
344 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
344 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
344 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
344 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
344 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
344 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
344 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
344 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
344 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
344 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
344 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
344 AM CDT Sun May 5 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
