TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 2, 2019

_____

300 FPUS54 KSJT 030844

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

TXZ127-032115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ072-032115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ140-032115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ054-032115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ098-032115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ099-032115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ049-032115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ113-032115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ114-032115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ128-032115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ064-032115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ065-032115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ066-032115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ071-032115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ073-032115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ139-032115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ154-032115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ155-032115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

TXZ076-032115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ077-032115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ078-032115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ168-032115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ169-032115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

$$

TXZ170-032115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

344 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather