TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 26, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
TXZ127-272115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ072-272115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ140-272115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ054-272115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ098-272115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.
East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ099-272115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ049-272115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.
East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ113-272115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ114-272115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ128-272115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ064-272115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ065-272115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ066-272115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 10 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ071-272115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ073-272115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ139-272115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ154-272115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around
80. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ155-272115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ076-272115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ077-272115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ078-272115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
$$
TXZ168-272115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ169-272115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
TXZ170-272115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
259 AM CDT Sat Apr 27 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
$$
