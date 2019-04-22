TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 21, 2019
_____
904 FPUS54 KSJT 220855
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
355 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019
TXZ127-222200-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
355 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around
70. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ072-222200-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
355 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ140-222200-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
355 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ054-222200-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
355 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ098-222200-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
355 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ099-222200-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
355 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around
70. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ049-222200-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
355 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ113-222200-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
355 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs around
70. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ114-222200-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
355 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ128-222200-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
355 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ064-222200-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
355 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ065-222200-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
355 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ066-222200-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
355 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ071-222200-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
355 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ073-222200-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
355 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ139-222200-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
355 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ154-222200-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
355 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ155-222200-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
355 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ076-222200-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
355 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ077-222200-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
355 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ078-222200-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
355 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ168-222200-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
355 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ169-222200-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
355 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ170-222200-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
355 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather