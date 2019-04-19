TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 18, 2019
_____
523 FPUS54 KSJT 190837
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
TXZ127-192115-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around
70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ072-192115-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ140-192115-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ054-192115-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around
70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ098-192115-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60. South
winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ099-192115-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60. South
winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ049-192115-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ113-192115-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows around 60. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ114-192115-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ128-192115-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ064-192115-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ065-192115-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ066-192115-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ071-192115-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ073-192115-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ139-192115-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ154-192115-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ155-192115-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ076-192115-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ077-192115-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ078-192115-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ168-192115-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ169-192115-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around
80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
TXZ170-192115-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
337 AM CDT Fri Apr 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around
80. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather