TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 4, 2019

_____

063 FPUS54 KSJT 050838

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

TXZ127-052115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ072-052115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ140-052115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ054-052115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ098-052115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ099-052115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ049-052115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ113-052115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ114-052115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ128-052115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ064-052115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ065-052115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ066-052115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ071-052115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ073-052115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ139-052115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ154-052115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ155-052115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ076-052115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ077-052115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ078-052115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ168-052115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ169-052115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy through early afternoon, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ170-052115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

338 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather