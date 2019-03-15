TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 14, 2019

_____

369 FPUS54 KSJT 150856

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

TXZ127-152115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ072-152115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ140-152115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ054-152115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ098-152115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ099-152115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ049-152115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ113-152115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ114-152115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ128-152115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ064-152115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ065-152115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ066-152115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ071-152115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ073-152115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ139-152115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ154-152115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ155-152115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ076-152115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ077-152115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ078-152115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ168-152115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ169-152115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ170-152115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

356 AM CDT Fri Mar 15 2019

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather