TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 1, 2019

239 FPUS54 KSJT 012149

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

349 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

TXZ127-021015-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

349 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows

around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 16. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ072-021015-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

349 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows

48 to 54. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 61. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 18.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ140-021015-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

349 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 18. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ054-021015-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

349 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows

around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 15.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ098-021015-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

349 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 13.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ099-021015-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

349 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows

around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing

rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 15. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ049-021015-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

349 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows

around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 14.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ113-021015-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

349 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 15.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ114-021015-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

349 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

a chance of showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing

rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Colder. Lows around 16. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ128-021015-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

349 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 16. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ064-021015-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

349 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows

41 to 51. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 64. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 17.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ065-021015-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

349 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows

40 to 46. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Highs around 40. North winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ066-021015-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

349 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ071-021015-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

349 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 18.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ073-021015-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

349 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows

48 to 54. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 19.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ139-021015-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

349 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Colder. Highs

around 40. North winds 5 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 18. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ154-021015-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

349 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows

47 to 53. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 20 mph shifting to the north around

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 20. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ155-021015-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

349 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows 43 to 49. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 20 mph shifting to the north around 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ076-021015-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

349 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 47 to 53. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 20.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ077-021015-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

349 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 20.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ078-021015-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

349 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle and slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ168-021015-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

349 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 20.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ169-021015-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

349 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and patchy

drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ170-021015-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

349 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and patchy drizzle

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

48 to 54. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

