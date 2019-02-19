TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 19, 2019

_____

846 FPUS54 KSJT 192211

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

411 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

TXZ127-201015-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

411 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ072-201015-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

411 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 30. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ140-201015-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

411 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ054-201015-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

411 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ098-201015-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

411 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ099-201015-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

411 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ049-201015-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

411 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ113-201015-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

411 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ114-201015-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

411 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows around 30. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ128-201015-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

411 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows around 30. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the west after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ064-201015-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

411 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ065-201015-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

411 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 30. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ066-201015-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

411 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ071-201015-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

411 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 30. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ073-201015-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

411 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ139-201015-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

411 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the

evening, then mostly cloudy in the late evening and after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ154-201015-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

411 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ155-201015-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

411 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ076-201015-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

411 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ077-201015-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

411 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ078-201015-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

411 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ168-201015-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

411 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ169-201015-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

411 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

70. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ170-201015-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

411 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers early in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

70. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather