TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 12, 2019

_____

119 FPUS54 KSJT 122123

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

323 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

TXZ127-131200-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

323 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-131200-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

323 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-131200-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

323 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ054-131200-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

323 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-131200-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

323 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Decreasing clouds. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-131200-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

323 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-131200-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

323 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-131200-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

323 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-131200-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

323 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-131200-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

323 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-131200-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

323 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ065-131200-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

323 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-131200-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

323 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-131200-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

323 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. West winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ073-131200-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

323 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-131200-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

323 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ154-131200-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

323 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-131200-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

323 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Increasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

50. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

TXZ076-131200-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

323 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 50. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ077-131200-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

323 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-131200-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

323 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-131200-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

323 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-131200-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

323 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-131200-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

323 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather