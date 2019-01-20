TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

321 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

TXZ127-211015-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

321 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ072-211015-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

321 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ140-211015-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

321 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ054-211015-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

321 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ098-211015-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

321 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ099-211015-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

321 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ049-211015-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

321 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ113-211015-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

321 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ114-211015-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

321 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ128-211015-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

321 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ064-211015-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

321 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ065-211015-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

321 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ066-211015-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

321 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ071-211015-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

321 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ073-211015-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

321 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ139-211015-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

321 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ154-211015-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

321 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ155-211015-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

321 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ076-211015-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

321 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ077-211015-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

321 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ078-211015-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

321 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ168-211015-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

321 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ169-211015-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

321 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ170-211015-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

321 PM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

