TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 18, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

957 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

TXZ127-191200-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

957 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ072-191200-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

957 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers late in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ140-191200-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

957 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ054-191200-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

957 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ098-191200-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

957 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ099-191200-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

957 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ049-191200-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

957 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ113-191200-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

957 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ114-191200-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

957 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ128-191200-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

957 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Decreasing clouds. Isolated showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast up

to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows around 40. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ064-191200-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

957 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers

late in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ065-191200-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

957 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers

late in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ066-191200-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

957 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers

late in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ071-191200-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

957 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers

late in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ073-191200-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

957 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers late in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ139-191200-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

957 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers

late in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph

decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ154-191200-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

957 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers

late in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ155-191200-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

957 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers

late in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

northwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ076-191200-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

957 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers late in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ077-191200-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

957 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers late in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ078-191200-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

957 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

clearing. Isolated showers late in the evening. Lows around 40.

West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ168-191200-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

957 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers late in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ169-191200-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

957 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late in

the evening. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to northwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 30. North winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ170-191200-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

957 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

clearing. Isolated showers late in the evening. Lows around 40.

West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

