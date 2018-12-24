TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 23, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

TXZ127-242215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ072-242215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ140-242215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ054-242215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ098-242215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ099-242215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ049-242215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ113-242215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ114-242215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ128-242215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ064-242215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ065-242215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ066-242215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ071-242215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ073-242215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ139-242215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Colder. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ154-242215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with thunderstorms likely.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ155-242215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Colder. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain or light freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ076-242215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ077-242215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ078-242215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain or slight chance of light

freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

TXZ168-242215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Colder. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain or light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain or light freezing rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ169-242215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon

then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Thunderstorms likely. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ170-242215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

314 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Thunderstorms likely.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

