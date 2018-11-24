TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 23, 2018

_____

647 FPUS54 KSJT 240950

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

TXZ127-242215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ072-242215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ140-242215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ054-242215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ098-242215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ099-242215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ049-242215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ113-242215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-242215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ128-242215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ064-242215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ065-242215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ066-242215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ071-242215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ073-242215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ139-242215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ154-242215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ155-242215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

$$

TXZ076-242215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ077-242215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ078-242215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ168-242215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ169-242215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

TXZ170-242215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

350 AM CST Sat Nov 24 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

$$

_____

