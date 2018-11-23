TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 22, 2018

_____

934 FPUS54 KSJT 230956

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

356 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

TXZ127-232215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

356 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ072-232215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

356 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ140-232215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

356 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ054-232215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

356 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ098-232215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

356 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ099-232215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

356 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ049-232215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

356 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ113-232215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

356 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ114-232215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

356 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ128-232215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

356 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ064-232215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

356 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ065-232215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

356 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ066-232215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

356 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ071-232215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

356 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ073-232215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

356 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ139-232215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

356 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ154-232215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

356 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ155-232215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

356 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ076-232215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

356 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ077-232215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

356 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ078-232215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

356 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ168-232215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

356 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ169-232215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

356 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ170-232215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

356 AM CST Fri Nov 23 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

