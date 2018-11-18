TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 17, 2018
_____
590 FPUS54 KSJT 180939
ZFPSJT
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
339 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
TXZ127-182215-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
339 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds up to 5 mph in the morning becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable
winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ072-182215-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
339 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ140-182215-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
339 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ054-182215-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
339 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds up to 5 mph in the morning becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ098-182215-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
339 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ099-182215-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
339 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ049-182215-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
339 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ113-182215-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
339 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ114-182215-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
339 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ128-182215-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
339 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up
to 5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ064-182215-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
339 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ065-182215-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
339 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy
late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ066-182215-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
339 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up
to 5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ071-182215-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
339 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ073-182215-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
339 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ139-182215-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
339 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ154-182215-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
339 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ155-182215-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
339 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ076-182215-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
339 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ077-182215-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
339 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ078-182215-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
339 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Light
and variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ168-182215-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
339 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ169-182215-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
339 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ170-182215-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
339 AM CST Sun Nov 18 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather