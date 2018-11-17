TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 17, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
TXZ127-181015-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ072-181015-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west up to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ140-181015-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ054-181015-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ098-181015-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ099-181015-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
60. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ049-181015-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ113-181015-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ114-181015-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
60. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ128-181015-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ064-181015-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ065-181015-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ066-181015-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ071-181015-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ073-181015-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
60. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ139-181015-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
up to 10 mph increasing to north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ154-181015-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ155-181015-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north
with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ076-181015-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around
30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ077-181015-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around
30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ078-181015-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
up to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs around 60. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds up to
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ168-181015-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ169-181015-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance
of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
60. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ170-181015-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
343 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north
with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
