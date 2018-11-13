TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast
TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 12, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Texas
National Weather Service San Angelo TX
301 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018
TXZ127-132300-
Taylor-
Including the city of ABILENE
301 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ072-132300-
Tom Green-
Including the city of SAN ANGELO
301 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ140-132300-
Brown-
Including the city of BROWNWOOD
301 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ054-132300-
Nolan-
Including the city of SWEETWATER
301 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ098-132300-
Haskell-
Including the city of HASKELL
301 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds up to
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ099-132300-
Throckmorton-
Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON
301 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ049-132300-
Fisher-
Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY
301 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ113-132300-
Jones-
Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN
301 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ114-132300-
Shackelford-
Including the city of ALBANY
301 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ128-132300-
Callahan-
Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS
301 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ064-132300-
Sterling-
Including the city of STERLING CITY
301 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ065-132300-
Coke-
Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE
301 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable
winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ066-132300-
Runnels-
Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS
301 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ071-132300-
Irion-
Including the city of MERTZON
301 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ073-132300-
Concho-
Including the city of EDEN
301 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable
winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ139-132300-
Coleman-
Including the city of COLEMAN
301 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ154-132300-
McCulloch-
Including the city of BRADY
301 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable
winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ155-132300-
San Saba-
Including the city of SAN SABA
301 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ076-132300-
Crockett-
Including the city of OZONA
301 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ077-132300-
Schleicher-
Including the city of ELDORADO
301 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ078-132300-
Sutton-
Including the city of SONORA
301 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ168-132300-
Menard-
Including the city of MENARD
301 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable
winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ169-132300-
Kimble-
Including the city of JUNCTION
301 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds becoming southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
TXZ170-132300-
Mason-
Including the city of MASON
301 AM CST Tue Nov 13 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Light and variable
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 40. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
