TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 7, 2018

424 FPUS54 KSJT 080951

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

351 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018

TXZ127-082215-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

351 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Near steady temperature

around 50. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ072-082215-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

351 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

around 50. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ140-082215-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

351 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

late evening and after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ054-082215-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

351 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady temperature

around 50. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 30s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Decreasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ098-082215-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

351 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady temperature

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ099-082215-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

351 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Near steady temperature

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ049-082215-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

351 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady temperature

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ113-082215-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

351 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Near steady temperature

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ114-082215-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

351 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Near steady temperature

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ128-082215-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

351 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ064-082215-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

351 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ065-082215-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

351 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ066-082215-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

351 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ071-082215-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

351 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of rain. Highs around

50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ073-082215-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

351 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ139-082215-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

351 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

around 50. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ154-082215-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

351 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 40.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ155-082215-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

351 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ076-082215-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

351 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the late evening and after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ077-082215-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

351 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ078-082215-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

351 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ168-082215-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

351 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Increasing clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Patchy frost after midnight. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ169-082215-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

351 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ170-082215-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

351 AM CST Thu Nov 8 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Increasing clouds. Not as cool. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

