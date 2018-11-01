TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast

TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 31, 2018

_____

509 FPUS54 KSJT 010851

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

351 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

TXZ127-012115-

Taylor-

Including the city of ABILENE

351 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ072-012115-

Tom Green-

Including the city of SAN ANGELO

351 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ140-012115-

Brown-

Including the city of BROWNWOOD

351 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ054-012115-

Nolan-

Including the city of SWEETWATER

351 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ098-012115-

Haskell-

Including the city of HASKELL

351 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ099-012115-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of THROCKMORTON and WOODSON

351 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ049-012115-

Fisher-

Including the cities of ROTAN and ROBY

351 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ113-012115-

Jones-

Including the cities of STAMFORD, ANSON, and HAMLIN

351 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ114-012115-

Shackelford-

Including the city of ALBANY

351 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ128-012115-

Callahan-

Including the cities of CLYDE, BAIRD, and CROSS PLAINS

351 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ064-012115-

Sterling-

Including the city of STERLING CITY

351 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ065-012115-

Coke-

Including the cities of ROBERT LEE and BRONTE

351 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ066-012115-

Runnels-

Including the cities of BALLINGER and WINTERS

351 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ071-012115-

Irion-

Including the city of MERTZON

351 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ073-012115-

Concho-

Including the city of EDEN

351 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ139-012115-

Coleman-

Including the city of COLEMAN

351 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ154-012115-

McCulloch-

Including the city of BRADY

351 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ155-012115-

San Saba-

Including the city of SAN SABA

351 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ076-012115-

Crockett-

Including the city of OZONA

351 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ077-012115-

Schleicher-

Including the city of ELDORADO

351 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ078-012115-

Sutton-

Including the city of SONORA

351 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ168-012115-

Menard-

Including the city of MENARD

351 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ169-012115-

Kimble-

Including the city of JUNCTION

351 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ170-012115-

Mason-

Including the city of MASON

351 AM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Decreasing clouds. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather